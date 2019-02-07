Neeson is Nels, a snowplow driver in the mountains of Colorado (actually Alberta), a stoic man who wins a good citizen award, and when he’s told he’ll have to say a few words, he wants to know how many. Nels is more of a doer, and when his son dies of an apparent heroin overdose, he sets about identifying the supply chain of dealers, middlemen, and money men, and methodically starts eliminating them.