In the concerto, Grosvenor was curiously cool. Though a leading light in a generation of young pianists known for their interpretive depth (others are Jan Lisiecki, who arrives next week, and Beatrice Rana, who visits in June), Grosvenor didn’t subscribe to the usual playful approach to Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 but played it as something that looks fiercely into an unprecedented musical future. His sonority was crystalline, consciously lacking warmer timbres and maybe referring to the crispness of the instruments from Beethoven’s own time. Trills were too aggressive to be simply ornamental. Normally jokey dissonances were played to penetrate.