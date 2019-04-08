Some of us need more than a week’s notice for anything dealing with Beyoncé.
Over the weekend, Netflix sent the internet into a frenzy by announcing Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé just a little over a week before it’s set to stream globally on Wednesday, April 17. The film chronicles the singer’s highly-praised performance at Coachella—which was unofficially dubbed “Beychella”—last year.
Netflix dropped a trailer for the movie today:
“Homecoming traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement,” Nexflix said in a release.
The trailer opens with Beyoncé standing on the Coachella stage before a screaming crowd dressed in her now-unmistakable yellow BΔK sweatshirt and silver-fringed boots as Maya Angelou’s voice feeding messages of realizing and executing one’s purpose in life.
Queen Bey is shown directing her massive all black band, who many viewers pointed out as a standout element of the show. Band members are seen getting haircuts while dancers perfect the complicated, heightened hip hop steps. We see Blue Ivy picking up her mother’s choreography; for a seven-year-old, she’s no slouch.
Last year, Elizabeth Wellington praised Beychella for being, “unapologetically black. The celebration of black love — the electricity between Bey and Jay-Z during their duet “Déjà Vu” was palpable — black life, black bodies, and black excellence did not go unnoticed, especially during a weekend when two black men were arrested in a Center City Starbucks for being, well, unapologetically black.”