Bam Margera’s second Castle Bam party has officially been canceled — twice.
The former Jackass star held a blowout at his Pocopson Township home in December, and a follow up was scheduled for this weekend. Margera was selling tickets for $100, $500 for VIP tickets, which would get you food and entrance to an art show.
But Margera claims Pocopson officials cancelled the ticketed event with an injunction that has since been posted to the Castle Bam Events Instagram page. According to the document, Margera is unable to legally use the property “for any commercial purpose for any event planned March 31 or April 1, 2019.”
Margera later posted an update that the party would move to Battleship New Jersey in Camden. As of this afternoon, that event, which was to include a performance from rapper Yelawolf, was also canceled, a Camden County Police Department representative said.
“They don’t have a permit for this event,” CCPD Division of Public Affairs director Dan Keashen told the Inquirer when reached by phone today. “In that regard, none of the planning and strategic analysis that needs to be done can be performed by today.”
Battleship NJ director of marketing Jack Willard confirmed the event’s cancellation, telling the Inquirer that “we’re not having an event here tonight.”
Event promoter Vinny Beedle, a comedian who has hosted previous editions of Margera’s live conversations known as “Bam Margera Unfiltered,” initially denied the cancellation when reached by the Inquirer, saying that Camden police had "no legal right to shut down” the event. He later confirmed the Camden event had been canceled.
“We have been harassed the whole way through,” Beedle said in a follow-up call, adding, “We apologize. We don’t want people’s lives affected.”
Keashen told the Inquirer that Camden Police would “have a presence in the area” of Battleship NJ to inform attendees of the cancellation. Battleship NJ also posted a message to its Twitter account this afternoon indicating that “there is no event tonight, April 1, aboard the battleship.”
Since then, Margera’s camp has indicated that the event will now take place at 915 Miller Ave. in Croydon, near Neshaminy Creek Brewing. Margera in a post said that it was at the brewing company, but when reached by the Inquirer a representative could not confirm the party was happening at the time, and could not be reached for comment on subsequent calls for confirmation.
In a post on Instagram, Margera indicated that the event will take place at “nighttime.”