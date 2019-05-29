Stockton University Wednesday agreed to pursue a partnership with a developer for more student housing in Atlantic City, as its initial beachfront dorm continues to ride a wave of popularity.
The university opened its five-story, 535-bed residence hall on the Atlantic City boardwalk last year and it is projected to be filled to capacity in the fall, said Diane D’Amico, a university spokesperson. The dorm was part of a new $178.3 million Atlantic City campus that also included a three-story academic center.
All university housing — including the school’s main campus in Galloway Township — was at 98 percent capacity last school year, she said. The university has housing for just under 3,500 students.
“Atlantic City has been hugely popular,” D’Amico said. “It was the first to fill up for the fall.”
The new dorm, which would be built by Atlantic City Development Corp (ACDevco) and leased back to the university, would be adjacent to campus, a block off the beach on Atlantic Avenue. It would be targeted to open in 2021, D’Amico said.
The plan comes as the university continues to experience enrollment growth, bucking a trend at a lot of universities that are struggling to bring in enough students. Pennsylvania’s 14-state university system is bracing for another projected enrollment decline.
But Stockton officials say they will only continue with the partnership if the state agrees to give the university another $5 million in annual funding on top of whatever allotment it is already approved to receive when the state budget passes later this year. The university received more than $18 million in state funding for 2018-19.
Stockton president Harvey Kesselman said in testimony to the Assembly Budget Committee earlier this month that the school has made an investment in Atlantic City and the state’s effort to keep more New Jersey students in the Garden state for college — and needs some return on that investment.
“We are hopeful that the State will continue its investment in Atlantic City towards establishing an Eds & Meds corridor critical for the city’s future, while stemming the out migration of New Jersey students,” Kesselman said.
Stockton’s board of trustees on Wednesday authorized the administration to negotiate the partnership with ACDevco.