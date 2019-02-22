Nationally, some universities are known for their pet friendly policies and appear on a variety of top 20 or 25 pet friendly college lists. At Stephens College in Missouri, the president’s office offers dog treats and there’s even a doggy daycare on campus. Few schools in Pennsylvania appear on the lists, with the exceptions of Delaware Valley, Washington and Jefferson in the western part of the state, where eligible dogs and cats must weigh 40 pounds or less, and Lehigh University in Bethlehem, where dogs and cats are allowed in fraternity and sorority houses.