The Eagles are going to lose linebacker Jordan Hicks to the Arizona Cardinals. Hicks is set to a sign a four-year, $36 million contract, according to the NFL Network.
Hicks, 26, has been a productive player for the Eagles for the past four years -- when healthy. His problem has been a series of injuries that have caused him to miss time in three of his four seasons with the Eagles, including during their Super Bowl run. Hicks has been absent for 21 regular-season games and finished two seasons on injured reserve. But when Hicks is on the field, he’s a skilled all-around linebacker that the Eagles must replace. He’s also a respected leader in the locker room.
It had appeared during recent weeks that the Eagles could lose Hicks. Top executive Howie Roseman gave Hicks a lukewarm endorsement in Indianapolis, and the Eagles have seldom spent big money on linebackers with Roseman in charge.
The Eagles have had success using Nigel Bradham as their signal-caller in Hicks’ absence, and they’ll likely use Bradham as their every-down linebacker. They also have Nate Gerry and Kamu Grugier-Hill, who both have been developing the past two years.
