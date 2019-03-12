Hicks, 26, has been a productive player for the Eagles for the past four years -- when healthy. His problem has been a series of injuries that have caused him to miss time in three of his four seasons with the Eagles, including during their Super Bowl run. Hicks has been absent for 21 regular-season games and finished two seasons on injured reserve. But when Hicks is on the field, he’s a skilled all-around linebacker that the Eagles must replace. He’s also a respected leader in the locker room.