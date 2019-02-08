“Maybe I’ll show some film, ‘This is why I think it will work,’ and then they’ll show, ‘But what if we get this. This is why it doesn’t work,’ ” Wentz said. “You can do that for every single play. … You want to be on the same page with the coaches, and at the end of the day, on game day, you usually are, but throughout the week there’s those little things like, ‘I’m not feeling that play, Coach. This is what they’re showing coverage-wise in this situation, I don’t see it.’