The Eagles signed wide receiver Devin Ross on Tuesday morning, giving themselves another option to evaluate for depth at wide receiver. They waived offensive lineman Johnny Gibson to make room for Ross.
Ross, 23, went undrafted out of Colorado last year. He spent last summer with the Titans and was on their practice squad for most of the year before signing a futures deal with the team. The Titans waived Ross earlier this month. He had six catches for 80 yards last preseason.
The 5-foot-9, 192-pound Ross totaled 143 catches for 1,643 yards and nine touchdowns with the Buffaloes.
He arrives in Philadelphia a long shot to make the team. The Eagles have Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, and Nelson Agholor entrenched atop the depth chart, and they drafted J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the second round. Add in returning players such as Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson along with other roster hopefuls, including Braxton Miller and Charles Johnson, who both have NFL experience, and the Eagles are deeper at wide receiver than they’ve been during Doug Pederson’s time in Philadelphia.