Carson Wentz is healthy.
The Eagles quarterback will be a full participant during the Eagles’ offseason practices, five months after he was sidelined because of a stress fracture in his back.
“Carson has no limitations,” coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday morning. “He’s been working with the guys all offseason, and really looking forward to these next 10 practices with him.”
Pederson said he will not hold back Wentz during practices. The Eagles will have 10 organized team activities before a three-day mandatory minicamp. Pederson didn’t want to overstate Wentz’s presence, but he said it’s important that Wentz is healthy for the spring.
“Is it important? Yes. Is it training camp? No. Is it the regular season? No," Pederson said. “We’re still building as a football team. We’ve got new players. We’ve gone out and got a bunch of free agents. We’re trying to get everybody on the same page. We’ve got some rookies. This is the time to get on the same page.”
Wentz was a limited participant last spring and summer while recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee before missing the entire preseason and the first two weeks of the season. It appeared to affect him early last season, so a full offseason workload will be critical in readying Wentz for the 2019 season. He has noted how much that will help him.
Pederson did not get specific about Wentz’s healing schedule other than to say there are no medical limitations.
“Just like any of our players that have gone through an injury, we’re going to continue to monitor them,” the coach said. “But as far as he’s concerned, there are no limitations on him.”
