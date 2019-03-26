PHOENIX — Doug Pederson is “optimistic" that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will return to the field in time for organized team activities, which will begin in May and be the team’s first on-field work of the offseason.
Pederson would not give a timetable on Wentz’s recovery from a stress fracture in his back, but noted how much different this injury is from last season, when Wentz was limited throughout the spring and summer while recovering from a torn ACL.
“Obviously, he’s still rehabbing and getting himself healthy and strong,” the coach said Tuesday in a roundtable interview at the NFL annual meeting. "Just like we’ve done in the past with him, we’re going to be patient and let him get strong. We’re not putting any timetable on it. When he’s ready, he’s ready. And we’re optimistic that he’ll be ready to go for OTAs, but we’re not going to push it and force anything.”
Pederson said last season was a major recovery for Wentz. This spring, it’s just a matter of “making sure everything is right with him and his body.”
The Eagles’ offseason program will begin in April, but their organized team activities and mandatory minicamp will be in May and June. Training camp will begin in late July, and the preseason will begin two weeks later.
Wentz was a limited participant in training camp last season and did not play in the preseason, so his availability during the spring and summer will be important for the team.
He missed the final three games of the regular season and the entire postseason because of a stress fracture in his back that had evolved throughout the season. Pederson said in December that Wentz needed three months to heal; Wentz did not require surgery. When Wentz spoke in February about the injury, he said he needed to let nature take its course but was hopeful he would have a full offseason with the team.
Wentz has been in the team facility “often” this offseason, Pederson said. The coach added that Wentz is in a “great spot” mentally.
More to come.