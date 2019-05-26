Eileen Brown, a 53-year-old Philadelphia woman, was fatally stabbed Saturday night in a residence in the Cramer Hill neighborhood of Camden, according to police.
Brown, who was found a block from Von Nieda Park, had multiple stab wounds, police said. No arrests had been reported.
Last month, activists and community members gathered at Von Nieda Park to decry gun violence in Camden and remember two teenagers – Sinecere Howard, 17, and Shirleen Caban, 19 – who were shot and killed in the park on Easter morning.
Anyone with information on Brown’s stabbing is urged to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brad Redrow at 856-225-8643 or Camden County Police Detective Sean Miller at 856-757-7042, or send an email to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.