Billions. As the fourth season begins, the increasingly pointless battle between hedge fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and former U.S. attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) has taken a backseat to Axe’s drive to destroy his former protege, Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), who remains one of the most intriguing characters on television. 9 p.m. Sunday, March 17, Showtime.
TCM Remembers Stanley Donen. DVR alert: The classic movie channel pays tribute to the late director and choreographer Stanley Donen, beginning with an episode of “Private Screenings” and followed by five of his films: Singin’ in the Rain (9 p.m.), On the Town (11 p.m.), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1 a.m. Tuesday), Royal Wedding (3 a.m.), and It’s Always Fair Weather (5 a.m.). 8 p.m. Monday, March 18, TCM.
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley. Oscar-winner Alex Gibney directed this documentary about Elizabeth Holmes, the Stanford dropout who built a $9 billion company on the basis of a blood-testing device that turned out to be a fraud. If you think all rich investors do their homework, this story suggests otherwise. 9 p.m. Monday, March 18, HBO.
The Fix. Former O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark cocreated this drama about a former Los Angeles prosecutor named Maya Travis (Robin Tunney, The Mentalist) who’s haunted by her failure to win a conviction in a double murder. Eight years after that loss, she returns from self-imposed exile when the movie star accused in that case, Severen “Sevvy” Johnson (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Lost), becomes a suspect in the killing of his girlfriend. Revenge fantasy or legitimate hook? It’s too soon to say, but the story’s better if there’s at least some doubt about Johnson’s guilt. 10 p.m. Monday, March 18, ABC.
The D.L. Hughley Show. The comedian, actor, and radio host launches a late-night show that he says will have more interviews than his syndicated radio show and that will likely be more topical. “I think we’ll talk about, to a great extent, what everybody else is talking about,” he told reporters last month. 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, TV One.
The Village. Do you still have tissues left over after your weekly fix of This Is Us? Keep them handy for this new ensemble drama about the residents of a very special apartment building in Brooklyn and their interconnected lives. Cast includes Dominic Chianese (The Sopranos), Warren Christie, Lorraine Toussaint, Frankie Faison, and Michaela McManus (The Orville). On April 9, it moves to 9 p.m. after This Is Us completes its third season. 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, NBC.
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Sequel to Pretty Little Liars is also based on a book series by Downingtown High School grad Sara Shepard, and its stars include PLL alums Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish. 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, Freeform.
The Act. Just as she did in Escape at Dannemora, Patricia Arquette disappears into the role of a mother who’s abusing her daughter (Joey King) by presenting her as sick and disabled. The first season of a true-crime anthology series, it’s based on the story of the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard, whose daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in her death. (The Blanchards’ story has also been the subject of at least two documentaries.) Wednesday, March 20, Hulu.
The OA Part II. Brit Marling returns for a second season of messing with our heads in a series that’s easier to watch than it is to describe. This time the OA (Marling) finds herself in another dimension, where she’s a Russian heiress. Friday, March 22, Netflix.