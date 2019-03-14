The Fix. Former O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark cocreated this drama about a former Los Angeles prosecutor named Maya Travis (Robin Tunney, The Mentalist) who’s haunted by her failure to win a conviction in a double murder. Eight years after that loss, she returns from self-imposed exile when the movie star accused in that case, Severen “Sevvy” Johnson (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Lost), becomes a suspect in the killing of his girlfriend. Revenge fantasy or legitimate hook? It’s too soon to say, but the story’s better if there’s at least some doubt about Johnson’s guilt. 10 p.m. Monday, March 18, ABC.