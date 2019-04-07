It was just as hard to reconcile the mild-mannered accountant’s son with the street life then as it is now. “When I was involved in criminal activity, even some of the addicts – in the throes of their addiction – would say to me, ‘Why are you out here?’" Flood recalled. Nonetheless, with his two adult felony convictions by the age of 22, his mindset as he ended up an inmate at the state correctional facility in Chester was that he’d chosen his life’s career: Criminal.