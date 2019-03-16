However, Xavier didn’t score for the next 3:37 and Villanova hit the next five points, a three-point basket by Samuels and two free throws from Booth, to make it 55-53 with 2:17 to play. With a chance to tie, Booth took the ball into the lane against Naji Marshall, but his fallaway shot missed, and Hankins scored at the other end for the Musketeers with 1:04 left.