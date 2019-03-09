Villanova answered with a run of eight straight points, all by Gillespie, who knocked down two threes and a 15-footer from the left baseline, to narrow the gap to 24-23 with 6:19 to play. However, the Cats went the next 5:53 without a basket, and Seton Hall ripped off a 10-0 run, sparked by two three-balls by Cale and one by Powell.