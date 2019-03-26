Villanova backup forward Tim Delaney has decided to use his final season of eligibility as a graduate transfer at Adelphi, where he will join his brother, Andrew, coach Jay Wright announced Tuesday.
After redshirting his first season because of two hip surgeries, Delaney, a 6-foot-9 forward from Mullica Hill, played just 37 games the next three years with the Wildcats. He saw action in eight games this season.
“Tim has been an integral member of our team for the last four years,” Wright said. “He has been an outstanding student in the Villanova School of Business. He has been a leader and inspirational teammate as he’s battled through numerous injuries.
“Tim is healthy now and we wish him well as he pursues a Master’s degree and joins his brother Andrew as a member of the Adelphi basketball team.”
Delaney, who played his final high school season at Blair Academy after three years at Pitman High, is a three-time selection to the Big East All-Academic team. He will graduate in May and head to Adelphi, a Division II school in Garden City, N.Y. His brother, who played this season at St. Augustine Prep, will be a freshman there next season.