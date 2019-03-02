For the first 12 minutes of Villanova’s game against Butler, the Wildcats were on their way to matching the same poor shooting numbers they had racked up in their previous four games.
But something then clicked for the Wildcats, who made 10 of their last 12 shots in the first half and seven of their first 10 in the second to take a 17-point lead en route to a 75-54 Big East victory over the Bulldogs before a crowd of 17,515 at Wells Fargo Center.
The Wildcats (22-8, 13-4) were led by Phil Booth with 28 points and Eric Paschall with 12. Paul Jorgensen scored 11 points and Kamar Baldwin 10 to lead the Bulldogs (15-14, 6-10).
Villanova opened the game 3-for-14 and trailed by 19-10, after the opening 12 minutes of play, but then got hot with a 10-of-12 finish to the half, taking a 33-30 lead at halftime. Booth scored 13 points for the Wildcats, who shot 50 percent overall in the period.
With a five-point advantage early in the second half, the Cats ran off 12 consecutive points, with the last five coming on Booth’s three-pointer and Paschall’s dunk, and took a 51-34 lead with 12:37 left in the second half. At this point in the game, Villanova was shooting 7 of 10, while Butler was 2 of 12.
Butler scored the next nine points and got the deficit down to eight, 51-43, on Jorgensen’s layup with 9:43 remaining. However, leading 53-44, the Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs, 12-2, and extended the margin to 65-46 on Joe Cremo’s two free throws with 5:07 to play.
The Wildcats, who had shot less than 40 percent from the floor in each of their last four games, hit 52 percent on Saturday, 54.2 percent in the second half. Butler was held to 29.4 shooting in the second half and 37.7 for the game.
The Wildcats got off to a slow start in the first 12 minutes, and Butler scored its first 14 points on seven layups. But a hook shot by Saddiq Bey and Booth’s first three-point basket of the day helped spark a 17-4 run for Villanova over the next 5:23.
Booth scored 13 points during the run, including eight in a row, to give the Wildcats a 27-23 lead with 3:24 left in the half. Collin Gillespie’s three-point basket gave ‘Nova its largest margin of the half at five, 30-25, with 2:33 to play.
Baldwin scored his first five points of the game to tie it up before another three-ball by Gillespie gave the Cats a three-point advantage at the break.