For all the things that Fran Dunphy has accomplished, both at Penn and at Temple, he’s never been past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. It’ll take a monstrous effort if he’s to do it in this, his final season on North Broad Street.
The 11th-seeded Owls need to beat Belmont on Tuesday (9 p.m., truTV), just to get a crack at sixth-seeded Maryland on Thursday. If they survive the Terrapins, LSU -- the SEC’s regular-season champions of the SEC -- is lurking on Saturday. That’s quite a mountain.
Here’s how Dunph’s teams have fared in the NCAA Tournament.
Did you know? Temple was picked to finish sixth in the American Conference preseason coaches’ poll. Instead, the Owls finished third, and are one of four AAC schools in this year’s NCAA Tournament.
Minutes played: 49, Ramone Moore, 2011, vs. San Diego St. (L, second round)
Rebounds: 9, Josh Brown, 2016, vs. Iowa (L, first round)
Assists: 5, Josh Brown, 2016, vs. Iowa (L, first round); 5, Khalif Wyatt, 2013, vs. North Carolina St. (W, first round)
Steals: 3, three times, most recent: Khalif Wyatt, 2013, vs. North Carolina St. (W, first round)
Blocked shots: 1, Josh Brown, 2016, vs, Iowa (L, first round); 1, Khalif Wyatt, 2012, vs. South Florida (L, first round)
Three-pointers made: 5 for 11, Dionte Christmas, vs. Arizona St., 2009 (L, first round)
Minutes played: 44, Jerome Allen, 1995, vs. Alabama (L, first round)
Rebounds: 10, Koko Archibong, 2002, vs. California (L, first round)
Assists: 10, Jerome Allen, 1994, vs. Nebraska (W, first round)
Steals: 3, three times, most recent: Mark Zoller, 2005, vs. Boston College (L, first round)
Blocked shots: 2, Koko Archibong, 2002, vs. California (L, first round)
Three-pointers made: 6 for 10, Jed Ryan, 1999, vs. Florida (L, first round); 6 for 11, Jerome Allen, 1995, vs. Alabama (L, first round)
Did you know? Sunday was the 25th anniversary of the biggest upset Dunphy pulled in the NCAA Tournament, when Penn beat Nebraska on St. Patrick’s Day 1994. They lost to 3rd-seeded Florida two days later to abruptly end a 16-game winning streak. “This whole group," an emotional Dunphy said afterward, "it’s [like] having 13 sons.”
5 – 2010 (0-1), 2012 (0-1)
7 – 2011 (1-1)
9 – 2013 (1-1)
10 – 2016 (0-1)
11 -- 2009 (0-1), 2019
12 -- 2008 (0-1)
11 -- 1994 (1-1), 1999 (0-1), 2002 (0-1), 2003 (0-1)
12 -- 1995 (0-1)
13 -- 2000 (0-1), 2005 (0-1)
14 -- 1993 (0-1)
15 -- 2006 (0-1)
Did you know? Four teams seeded 11 have reached the Final Four. Loyola-Chicago last year. Virginia Commonwealth in 2011, George Mason in 2006 and LSU in 1986.