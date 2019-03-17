For all the things that Fran Dunphy has accomplished, both at Penn and at Temple, he’s never been past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. It’ll take a monstrous effort if he’s to do it in this, his final season on North Broad Street.

The 11th-seeded Owls need to beat Belmont on Tuesday (9 p.m., truTV), just to get a crack at sixth-seeded Maryland on Thursday. If they survive the Terrapins, LSU -- the SEC’s regular-season champions of the SEC -- is lurking on Saturday. That’s quite a mountain.

Here’s how Dunph’s teams have fared in the NCAA Tournament.

Year
Seed
Fared
Opponents
Top players*
At Temple
2019
11-East
Play-in game
vs. Belmont, Tuesday
Shizz Alston, Quinton Rose, Nate Pierre-Louis
2016
10-South
Lost in first round
Lost to 7-Iowa
Quenton DeCosey, Obi Enechionyia, Jaylen Bond
2013
9-East
Lost in second round
Beat 8-North Carolina St., Lost to 1-Indiana
Khalif Wyatt, Scootie Randall
2012
5-Midwest
Lost in first round
Lost to 12-South Florida
Ramone Moore, Khalif Wyatt, Juan Fernandez
2011
7-West
Lost in second round
Beat 10-Penn St., Lost to 2-San Diego St. (2 ot)
Ramone Moore, Lavoy Allen, Juan Fernandez, Scottie Randall, Khalif Wyatt
2010
5-East
Lost in first round
Lost to 12-Cornell
Ryan Brooks, Juan Fernandez, Lavoy Allen
2009
11-South
Lost in first round
Lost to 6-Arizona St.
Dionte Christmas, Lavoy Allen, Ryan Brooks
2008
12-South
Lost in first round
Lost to 5-Michigan St.
Dionte Christmas, Mark Tyndale
At Penn
2006
15-Atlanta
Lost in first round
Lost to 2-Texas
Ibrahim Jaaber, Mark Zoller
2005
13-Chicago
Lost in first round
Lost to 4-Boston College
Tim Begley, Ibrahim Jaaber
2003
11-East
Lost in first round
Lost to 6-Oklahoma St.
Ugonna Onyekwe, Jeff Schiffner, Koko Archibong, Andrew Toole
2002
11-South
Lost in first round
Lost to 6-California
Ugonna Onyekwe, Koko Archibong, Andrew Toole, Jeff Schiffner
2000
13-East
Lost in first round
Lost to 4-Illinois
Michael Jordan, Matt Langel, Ugonna Onyekwe
1999
11-West
Lost in first round
Lost to 6-Florida
Michael Jordan, Jed Ryan, Matt Langel, Paul Romanczuk
1995
12-East
Lost in first round
Lost to 5-Alabama (ot)
Matt Maloney, Jerome Allen, Eric Moore, Ira Bowman
1994
11-East
Lost in second round
Beat 6-Nebraska, Lost to 3-Florida
Jerome Allen, Matt Maloney, Barry Pierce
1993
14-East
Lost in first round
Lost to 3-Massachusetts
Matt Maloney, Barry Pierce, Jerome Allen
*Players who averaged at least 10.0 points per game.

Did you know? Temple was picked to finish sixth in the American Conference preseason coaches’ poll. Instead, the Owls finished third, and are one of four AAC schools in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Most points NCAA Tournament game under Fran Dunphy

Player
Year
Opponent
Round*
Points
At Temple
t1. Khalif Wyatt
2013
North Carolina St.
First round (W)
31
t1. Khalif Wyatt
2013
Indiana
Second round (L)
31
3. Dionte Christmas
2009
Arizona St.
First round (L)
29
4. Quenton DeCosey
2016
Iowa
First round (L)
26
t5. Juan Fernandez
2011
Penn St.
First round (W)
23
t5. Ramone Moore
2011
Penn St.
First round (W)
23
At Penn
t1. Ugonna Onyekwe
2003
Oklahoma St.
First round (L)
30
t1. Jerome Allen
1995
Alabama
First round (L)
30
3. Barry Pierce
1994
Nebraska
First round (W)
25
t4. Jerome Allen
1993
Florida
Second round (L)
23
t4. Matt Maloney
1995
Alabama
First round (L)
23
6. Jed Ryan
1999
Florida
First round (L)
22
*Temple/Penn result

» MIKE JENSEN: Some interesting stories from former players on what it’s like to play for Fran Dunphy

Other leaders at Temple

Minutes played: 49, Ramone Moore, 2011, vs. San Diego St. (L, second round)

Rebounds: 9, Josh Brown, 2016, vs. Iowa (L, first round)

Assists: 5, Josh Brown, 2016, vs. Iowa (L, first round); 5, Khalif Wyatt, 2013, vs. North Carolina St. (W, first round)

Steals: 3, three times, most recent: Khalif Wyatt, 2013, vs. North Carolina St. (W, first round)

Blocked shots: 1, Josh Brown, 2016, vs, Iowa (L, first round); 1, Khalif Wyatt, 2012, vs. South Florida (L, first round)

Three-pointers made: 5 for 11, Dionte Christmas, vs. Arizona St., 2009 (L, first round)

Other leaders at Penn

Minutes played: 44, Jerome Allen, 1995, vs. Alabama (L, first round)

Rebounds: 10, Koko Archibong, 2002, vs. California (L, first round)

Assists: 10, Jerome Allen, 1994, vs. Nebraska (W, first round)

Steals: 3, three times, most recent: Mark Zoller, 2005, vs. Boston College (L, first round)

Blocked shots: 2, Koko Archibong, 2002, vs. California (L, first round)

Three-pointers made: 6 for 10, Jed Ryan, 1999, vs. Florida (L, first round); 6 for 11, Jerome Allen, 1995, vs. Alabama (L, first round)

Did you know? Sunday was the 25th anniversary of the biggest upset Dunphy pulled in the NCAA Tournament, when Penn beat Nebraska on St. Patrick’s Day 1994. They lost to 3rd-seeded Florida two days later to abruptly end a 16-game winning streak. “This whole group," an emotional Dunphy said afterward, "it’s [like] having 13 sons.”

Temple’s seeds

5 – 2010 (0-1), 2012 (0-1)

7 – 2011 (1-1)

9 – 2013 (1-1)

10 – 2016 (0-1)

11 -- 2009 (0-1), 2019

12 -- 2008 (0-1)

Penn’s seeds

11 -- 1994 (1-1), 1999 (0-1), 2002 (0-1), 2003 (0-1)

12 -- 1995 (0-1)

13 -- 2000 (0-1), 2005 (0-1)

14 -- 1993 (0-1)

15 -- 2006 (0-1)

Did you know? Four teams seeded 11 have reached the Final Four. Loyola-Chicago last year. Virginia Commonwealth in 2011, George Mason in 2006 and LSU in 1986.

The Temple student section shows its appreciation for its outgoing coach on March 9.
