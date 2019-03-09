Temple made an emphatic statement toward punching its NCAA ticket. Hanging on the bubble for seemingly weeks, the Owls defeated No. 25 Central Florida, 67-62, during Saturday’s American Athletic Conference regular season finale at the Liacouras Center.
The Owls (23-8, 13-5) already has a first-round bye in the AAC tournament. They begin play in the quarterfinals Friday in Memphis. Temple is likely to earn the No. 3 seed but it won’t be determined until Wichita State plays Tulane later Saturday evening.
UCF, which entered the game with consecutive wins over ranked teams Houston and Cincinnati, is 23-7, 13-5 in the AAC.
What a going away present this was for Fran Dunphy, who coached his final regular-season home game as Owls coach. True to his nature, didn’t want any pre-game hoopla. Dunphy, who will be replaced by associate head coach Aaron McKie after the season, was introduced before the game and did receive a standing ovation.
Periodically, there were taped tributes to Dunphy from people like 76ers coach Brett Brown.
Shizz Alston led Temple with 21 points, while 6-foot-10 sophomore Justyn Hamilton came off the bench to score 13.
Quinton Rose gave Temple a 54-52 lead when he scored on a driving dunk where he hung in the air with 4:12 left. He was fouled, missed the free throw, but Temple went up 56-52 when Hamilton, after getting an offensive rebound, scored on a short turnaround jumper with 3:24 left.
Temple boosted the lead to 61-53 on a Alston’s basket with 1:18 left.
UCF would eventually cut the lead to 62-59 on a three-pointer by Aubrey Dawkins with 19 second left. Dawkins, son of UCF coach Johnny Dawkins and a transfer from Michigan, exploded for a career-high 36 points.
After that three, Temple’s J.P Moorman then hit two free throw with 18.7 seconds remaining making it 64-59, but UCF guard B.J. Taylor was fouled by Alston taking a three with 12.1 seconds left.
Taylor made all three but Alston answered with two free throws, making it 66-62 Temple with 11.7 seconds remaining. Dawkins then missed a three and Temple had survived.
UCF scored the game’s first eight points, all by 6-11 Collin Smith, who entered the contest averaging 8.3 points. The Owls eventually settled down and led 35-34 at halftime, behind 12 points from Alston.
UCF 7-6 center Tacko Fall was saddled with foul trouble and had just two points and five rebounds.