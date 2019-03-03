Tulane has yet to win a game in 2019 so Temple knew that it couldn’t slip up against the Green Wave if the Owls have NCAA designs.
Little comes easy for the Owls, but they finally got some momentum late in the first half and extended it to the beginning of the second and rode it to Sunday’s 80-69 win over the Green Wave in an American Athletic Conference game at the Liacouras Center.
Temple is now 21-8 and 11-5 in the AAC with two games remaining, Thursday at UConn (5-11 but dangerous) and Saturday at home with Central Florida (12-4).
The Owls would earn a first-round bye in the AAC tournament with a win in one of the final two games. Temple would also earn a bye if Memphis (10-7 AAC) loses its final game against Tulsa. The top four teams earn a bye in the AAC tournament which begins March 14 in Memphis.
For those really into deep stats, Temple is now 13-1 when celebrating mascot Hooter the Owl’s birthday. Several mascots, including the Flyers’ Gritty joined in Hooter’s celebration.
Temple scored the final seven points of the first half to take a 43-30 lead and then extended it to 51-30 by scoring the second half’s first eight points.
Temple junior Quinton Rose scored a career-high 29 points. Senior guard Shizz Alston had 22 points and eight assists. Alston continues to move up in the Temple record books. When he hit his first three-pointer of the game, Also set the school record with a three in 40 consecutive contests. That broke the mark of 39 that he shared with Dionte Christman, whose senior year was 2009.
Alston also became the eighth player in school history to record 400 career assists. He now has 402 which places him eighth on the all-time list.
Tulane (4-24, 0-16) has now lost 18 in a row, with the last win coming Dec. 17, 2018 at home against Texas Southern. Coached by former 76ers guard Mike Dunleavy, Tulane showed some fight, cutting Temple’s lead to 56-48 on Connor Crabtree’s layup with 12 minutes and 6 seconds left. The Green Wave would not get any closer, but made the Owls work throughout.
Temple had a difficult time in its earlier meeting this season at Tulane, winning 75-67.
Dunleavy was an NBA head coach for 17 seasons, guiding four different teams before taking over Tulane in 2016. Now finishing his third season at Tulane, his record is 24-66.
Samir Sehic, a 6-9 redshirt junior, led Tulane with 24 points.