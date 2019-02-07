Temple will open its football season under new coach Rod Carey with a non-conference game on Aug. 31 against Bucknell at Lincoln Financial Field.
The American Athletic Conference released the dates of the 12 teams’ football schedules on Thursday. Times will be determined later because of television decisions.
The Owls, coming off an 8-5 season that ended with a 56-27 loss to Duke in the Independence Bowl, will play their four non-conference games to start the season.
Three of the non-league games are at home, including a Sept. 28 meeting with Georgia Tech, coached by former Temple coach Geoff Collins, who left after guiding the Owls the last two seasons.
As usual, the Owls will face all five teams in the American Athletic Conference Eastern Division and three from the Western Division. The three teams from the AAC West are Memphis, SMU, and Tulane. All games against the East and West count toward the conference record.
The Owls will have 10 Saturday games and two Thursday night ESPN matchups. They will visit East Carolina on Thursday, Oct. 3, and visit South Florida on Thursday, Nov. 7.
While it is not ideal, Temple’s bye comes after the opening game. After the opener with Bucknell, Temple won’t resume action until Sept. 14, when the Owls will host Maryland.
Sat., Aug. 31 Bucknell
Sat., Sept. 14 Maryland
Sat., Sept. 21 at Buffalo
Sat., Sept. 28 Georgia Tech
Thu., Oct. 3 at ECU* (ESPN)
Sat., Oct. 12 Memphis*
Sat., Oct. 19 at SMU*
Sat., Oct. 26 UCF*
Thu., Nov. 7 at USF* (ESPN)
Sat., Nov. 16 Tulane*
Sat., Nov. 23 at Cincinnati*
Sat., Nov. 30 UConn*
*American Athletic Conference game