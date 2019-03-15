This season, Alarie became the first Ivy player since 1982 to average 23 points per game in a campaign. She also averaged 10.7 rebounds per game. She has gone over 30 points five times this season, and over 40 points twice. And she has delivered when it really matters. In the regular season finale at Yale that clinched a share of the Ivy title, Alarie had 31 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals.