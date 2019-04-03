Point guard Jahvon Quinerly, who was Villanova’s highest-ranked recruit in 2018 but saw limited playing time throughout his freshman season, has decided he will transfer, the university announced Wednesday.
“We had a very candid meeting and Jahvon has decided to transfer to another program,” Wildcats coach Jay Wright said in a statement. “We’ll miss Jahvon. He’s been an outstanding teammate and was an integral part of our success last season. We wish him the best as he approaches the next step in his basketball career.”
The program said Quinerly will place his name in the NCAA transfer portal later this week.
Quinerly, a five-star high school player from Hackensack, N.J., who was a top-25 recruit nationally, averaged 3.2 points in 25 games, playing just 9.1 minutes per game. He did not get off the bench in any of the team’s five postseason games: three in the Big East Tournament, two in the NCAA Tournament.
The former star at Hudson Catholic High School was on the court for just one minute — a mop-up appearance on March 2 against Butler — in the Wildcats’ final eight games of the season.
Quinerly’s best game of the season came Dec. 22 against Connecticut at Madison Square Garden. He posted season highs of 10 points and four assists in the 81-58 victory. He played in the team’s first 15 Big East games, including a 20-minute stint in the Feb. 24 loss at Xavier, where he had five points, three rebounds and one assist.
However, that was his last significant action of the season, coinciding with Wright’s decision to cut down his rotation. Led by seniors Phil Booth and Eric Paschall and a rotation that consisted of just seven players, Villanova won the Big East regular season and the conference tournament and finished the season with a 26-10 record.
Quinerly’s dissatisfaction with his playing time was shown in an Instagram post after 'Nova’s loss at Penn on Dec. 11 that read, "Was my 2nd choice for a reason.” He quickly took down the post and apologized, and said in a January interview that he was not thinking of a transfer at that time.