A balanced offense helped Penn beat offensive powerhouses Duke, ranked 15th, and Georgetown, ranked 21st, last month. Rosenzweig, Belodeau and junior attacker Erin Barry (17 goals) have been so effective they were added last month to the Tewaaraton Award watch list for the best college lacrosse player in the nation. That is the most players Penn has ever had on the list, and Maryland, with four, and Florida, with six, are the only teams currently with more.