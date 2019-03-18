They did throw out some big-time clunkers, Temple fans will tell you. They blew the Cincinnati game badly, I’ll tell you. A quintessential Dunphy team doesn’t necessarily offer beautiful offense. He won’t even claim this as one of their better defensive teams. But if Temple somehow manages to grab a late lead, the ball will be in Alston’s hands, and the Owls were 9-2 this season in games decided by five or fewer points, 4-0 in overtime games.