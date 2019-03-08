Camren Wynter had confidence entering Drexel, but the freshman wasn’t quite sure his season would turn out this way.
Friday’s announcement of the Colonial Athletic Association’s post-season awards is another example that things have gone extremely well for the 6-1 point guard when he was named the CAA Rookie of the year. (Teammates Troy Harper and Alihan Demir earned third-team all-CAA honors).
“I am blessed to receive this award," Wynter said in comments relayed through a Drexel spokesman. "It means a lot to me because I worked really hard this season. I couldn’t have won this award without the help of my teammates.”
Wynter is averaging 11.2 points, which was 24th in the CAA. He is second in assists with 5.4 to fellow freshman Kai Toews of University of North Carolina Wilmington (7.9), fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.3) and sixth in steals (1.3 per game).
To show his true value, Wynter is averaging a team-high 33.9 per game.
“It has definitely been a blessing this whole season to be able to adapt to everything quickly,” said Wynter in a midweek interview as the Dragons prepared for the CAA tournament. “I didn’t think it would turn out this well but I can’t say I am surprised.”
Wynter and sixth seeded Drexel (13-18, 7-11 CAA ) are preparing for Sunday’s 8:30 p.m. CAA quarterfinal tournament game against third seeded and defending champion Charleston (23-8, 12-6) at the North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, S.C. The Dragons received a first-round bye.
Wynter was expected to see sufficient time, but his minutes increased due to the injury of junior point guard Kurk Lee. who suffered a shoulder injury that limited him to six games.
A graduate of Holy Trinity High in Hicksville, New York, Wynter then spent a post graduate season at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida.
While Wynter played immediately at Drexel, his time grew as the season went on. During his last three games, Wynter averaged 39 minutes.
“If you look at his body of work, Cam has improved in terms of understanding exactly what we like him to do,” Drexel coach Zach Spiker said during the CAA’s conference call on Tuesday. “He has natural skills and we try to put him in situations to take advantage of his ability as a decision maker, a passer, along with his improved ability to score and his leadership.”
Wynter will play a major role if Drexel has designs of hanging around a while in the CAA tournament. The Dragons earned a first round bye, but now have to basically play a road game on a neutral court.
Even though Charleston doesn’t play in the arena hosting the CAA tournament, it is basically a home game, about 25 minutes from the campus.
Wynter, has made an impression on Sunday’s opposing coach, Charleston’s Earl Grant.
“He is a good player and there are a lot of good guards in this league,” Grant said during the conference call “..He is young and has a great opportunity and has been playing a lot of minutes.”
On Jan. 10, Drexel did actually win at Charleston, which was arguably the best victory of the season for the Dragons. Drexels 79-77 victory snapped Charleston’s 22-game home winning streak.
"That game really helped our confidence, knowing we can beat them in their place, Wynter said. “This will basically be a home game for them.”
The rematch was just as close with Charleston winning, 86-84 on Feb. 9 in Philadelphia.