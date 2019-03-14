Ameet Shah’s 7-year-old Wodify, which creates software for the fitness industry, is moving later this month from Cherry Hill to 1100 Ludlow St. in Philadelphia.
The new site has 10,000 square feet and gives the company greater access to top tech talent, Shah, CEO, said in a statement issued Thursday. Wodify has 30 local employees and an additional 45 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Shah said sales are in excess of $10 million.
Its products, which include a software platform to manage gym operations and fitness classes and provide performance tracking, are in use in more than 4,500 gyms in over 85 countries.
Shah, who grew up in Elizabethtown, Pa., has shuttered Conigent, a Haddonfield-based technology-consulting company he founded in 2007, to concentrate on Wodify’s growth.