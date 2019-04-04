Charles V. Pollack, who resigned this week from Jefferson Heath, was named Thursday as chairman of the scientific advisory board at Ontario-based FSD Pharma.
Pollack was a professor of emergency medicine at Jefferson and the founding director of the health system’s Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp. On Wednesday, he abruptly resigned. FSD Pharma (CSE: HUGE) purports to be building the largest hydroponic indoor cannabis production facility in the world about a hour east of Toronto.
The growing operation will operate inside a former Kraft plant in Cobourg. The company has a reported $299 million market cap. Its stock on Thursday was trading at 22 Canadian cents per share.
Pollack was widely considered the “driving force” behind the Lambert Center, which aggregates scientific studies on cannabis and dispenses grants for research into the plant and its products. Under his direction the center launched what Jefferson called the nation’s first graduate-level certificate program in medical marijuana.
At FSD Pharma he will work to advance the company’s medical strategies in cannabinoid therapeutic programs.
