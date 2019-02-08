He’s found a cohort of pro athletes who also believe in the power of cannabis products. Landis is an active member of Athletes for Care, a nonprofit group of dozens of former sports stars who encourage the use of CBD and cannabis as a replacement for opioids. The group includes retired boxer Mike Tyson, former Flyers enforcers Riley Cote and Dave “the Hammer” Schultz, mixed martial arts champ Steve Cantwell, and former NFL players Nate Jackson, Todd Herremans, and Marvin Washington.