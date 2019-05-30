FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the proprietor of a medical marijuana dispensary prepares his monthly tax payment, over $40,000 in cash, at his Los Angeles store. Legislation that would provide federal protection for financial institutions that serve state-authorized marijuana and ancillary businesses has passed a U.S. House committee. The House Financial Services Committee voted 45-15 Thursday, March 28, 2019, to advance the bill after amending it to include provisions to provide a safe harbor for insurance companies and improve access of financial services to minority and women-owned cannabis businesses. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)