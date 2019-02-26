Weitzman, 77, who is now retired and living in Connecticut, said he has donated money to Penn each year for about the last 40 years, but did not disclose the amount of his financial contributions. The design school’s budget relies on tuition, up to 66 percent for fiscal year 2018, and Steiner said Weitzman’s confidential contribution will give the school more flexibility. The Daily Pennsylvanian has reported on the challenges for the design school that come from being so dependent on tuition.