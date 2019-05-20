Finally, there’s character . Since the dawn of modern commerce, people like to do business with people they trust. Every good banker I know takes a hard look at the person they’re lending money to in order to determine if that person is hard-working, honest, and true to his or her word. Can you demonstrate your personal integrity? Do you have strong references from other business associations and members of your community? Is your credit history sound? Are you confident in your reputation? All of these factors will determine whether or not a lender would want to be in business with you.