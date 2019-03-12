Get training: Multiple studies have shown that the biggest cause of security breaches is you. Oh, and your employees, too. Many of us inadvertently click on things we shouldn’t be clicking or we browse to “phishing” and other dubious websites where malicious software is downloaded without our knowledge. Bring in an outside firm to conduct annual training for all of your employees. Consider using applications where customized security tests can be created that your employees must take (and pass) regularly.