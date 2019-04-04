Sylvester Mobley, a military veteran who has built a multi-state youth technology education nonprofit from what started as a single class at a South Philadelphia recreation center, has been named the 2018 Philadelphia Award recipient.
“Through his work with Coded by Kids, Sylvester is not just training kids for tech careers, but he’s also training them to be leaders in the field and serving as a role model in the process — and that’s something sorely needed here in our Philadelphia neighborhoods," David L. Cohen, chair of the board of trustees of the Philadelphia Award, said in a statement issued Thursday morning. Cohen is also senior executive vice president and chief diversity officer of Comcast Corp.
Founded in 1921 by Edward W. Bok — an editor, philanthropist, community leader and Pulitzer Prize-winning author — the Philadelphia Award is presented annually in recognition of a person “who acted and served on behalf of the best interests of the community in the previous year.”
“I certainly did not expect it,” Mobley, who is on a business trip in California, said Thursday in a telephone interview. “I do think that it’s a really good opportunity to highlight the work that we’re doing and really shed light and really focus people’s attention on the importance of it.”
That work, as described by the Philadelphia Award statement, is creating “a pathway for under-served and underrepresented children to access tech education opportunities.”
Currently, Mobley said, “tech is driving the majority of our growth in the city” with black residents “largely left out.” Only 2.5 percent of the city’s black population work in tech, he said.
“We’re essentially moving down a path where we are effectively shutting out an entire group in the city to an opportunity in the city,” Mobley said.
A Philadelphia native, Mobley, 39, of Germantown, attended Lankenau High School, a magnet school, and then served after graduation in the Marines, Army and Air Force. He is a veteran of the Iraq War.
After his military service, Mobley set about to address the lack of diversity and inclusion in the tech sector. The father of three started Coded by Kids in 2014, holding the first class in the Marian Anderson Rec Center in South Philadelphia. Since then, the program has served about 700 students, from third grade to 12th, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
Mobley will be presented the Philadelphia Award at a reception May 2 at the Comcast Technology Center.
