All of these outlays could be potentially deductible and most of these benefits – with certain caps and a few exceptions – would not be taxable to your employees. You can also apply for the work opportunity tax credit, a program that gives you a credit against your taxes owed just by hiring someone who is defined as long-term unemployed. Or - if you have more than 50 employees and are subject to the Family and Medical Leave Act - you can pay more than 50 percent of an employee’s salary while the person is on leave and also earn a tax credit back for the effort.