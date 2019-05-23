Sprouts Farmers Market, the Phoenix-based supermarket chain, will be opening its first New Jersey store in Marlton on June 5, the company announced in a news release.
The 33,000 square foot store, located at 227 Route 73 S, will open at 7 a.m. and all shoppers will get a free reusable bag with any purchase. The first 200 people will receive 20 percent off their purchase and those in line before opening will get muffin and coffee samples.
There will be a Taste of Sprouts event Saturday, June 8 for shoppers will be able to sample a selection of items.
The Marlton store will have local products from brands such as Hoboken Farms, Joe Tea, Naturi Yogurt and Love Beets, and unsold groceries will be donated to Food Bank of South Jersey, the company said. Food that is unable to be donated will be given to composting facilities and local cattle farms.
“Sprouts’ evolving ‘zero waste’ initiatives help minimize food waste while reducing the impact of hunger and the company’s environmental footprint,” the company said.
The company employs 30,000 people and has more than 300 stores in 19 states, including a Philadelphia location at 1000 S. Broad St.