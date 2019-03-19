Osage University Partners, an affiliate of Bala Cynwyd-based Osage Partners, says it has raised $273 million to set up its third venture capital fund, enough to back 40 to 50 more start-up companies to turn university lab research into for-profit products.
The new fund, Osage University Partners III, raised more than its target of $250 million, and nearly doubles the total assets Osage has raised since managing partners including Robert Adelson and Marc Singer started raising its first fund in the late 2000s, to around $600 million.
“Our goal is to work with world-class professors, entrepreneurs, and venture investors to help turn university research into life-changing products, generating exceptional returns" for investors, said Osage managing partner Bill Harrington in a statement. Osage also said it has promoted Matt Cohen to partner, among other promotions.
The fund says it has signed what it calls “exclusive long-term contracts” that give it an early crack at backing professorial ventures at University of Pennsylvania, Caltech, Columbia, Duke, Harvard, the University of Michigan, and 13 other research universities. The fund also has non-exclusive “associate partner contracts” with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Drexel, Penn State, Princeton and 75 other schools and centers. Osage posts a list of these partners here.
Osage says it has backed 90 companies to date, often with larger investing partners. Its second fund, which raised $215 million in 2015, has supported a string of companies that have since sold shares to investors through initial public stock offerings (IPOs).
Those public companies include brain-therapy developer Aptinyx (APTX), with ties to scholars at Northwestern University; Biohaven Pharma (BHVN), Yale; Kura Oncology (KURA), the University of Michigan; Homology Medicines (FIXX), City of Hope Medical Center; Selecta Biosciences (SELB), Duke; Spero Therapeutics (SPRO), Boston University, Harvard and MIT; and Synthorx (THOR), Scripps Research Institute.
Precision BioSciences, which has ties to Duke, is among the next batch of IPOs that observers expect are on the way from Osage, says Richard Vague, founder of Philadelphia-based Gabriel Investments.
Other Osage-backed firms have been sold to large companies. In 2017, Cell Design Labs, University of California - San Francisco, was acquired by Gilead Science for $567 million; Body Labs, founded by scholars at Brown, was acquired by Amazon for an unconfirmed price.