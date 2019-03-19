The fund says it has signed what it calls “exclusive long-term contracts” that give it an early crack at backing professorial ventures at University of Pennsylvania, Caltech, Columbia, Duke, Harvard, the University of Michigan, and 13 other research universities. The fund also has non-exclusive “associate partner contracts” with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Drexel, Penn State, Princeton and 75 other schools and centers. Osage posts a list of these partners here.