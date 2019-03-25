The Fed has shrunk enough for now, and has no intention of going all the way back to its more modest profile of the early 2000s, Harker made clear: “We intend to end the balance sheet runoff in September, resuming the reinvestment of all principal payments. Paydowns from [mortgage-backed securities, up to] $20 billion per month, will be reinvested into [U.S. Treasury bonds], which is consistent with our long-standing plans to hold primarily Treasuries in our portfolio.” That will still leave Fed reserves “above the level needed to efficiently and effectively implement monetary policy.”