The company began an employee stock-ownership program (ESOP) in 2006, as then-CEO Mike Murphy prepared to retire and transferred his ownership to the people he had hired. "An ESOP provides a great vehicle for financial growth of all our hard working associates, one that will continue to generate benefits long into the future,” Murphy said at the time. Staff vest in the program and become owners after three years with the company, said Jill Holland, assistant marketing manager.