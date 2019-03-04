Once a business gets to a certain size, there are many banks in the region from TD Bank to Well Fargo that offer loans backed by the Small Business Administration. Private advocates, like Philly Startup Leaders, an organization made up of thousands of active entrepreneurs, provides an online list of resources and popular accelerator program for startups seeking financial and leadership backing from local technology. Can these organizations make a difference to the entrepreneur who starts up a business in the Philadelphia region? Of course. But in the end – and regardless of all the studies and debates - it will always come down to the founder’s bank balance, hard work, good ideas, excellent timing and a little bit of pixie dust sprinkled on top that will make the difference between a successful startup and one that never makes it to its fifth birthday. That fact, I’ve learned, is pretty much the same wherever in the country – or the world – that you decide to launch your venture.