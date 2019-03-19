The health system filed for bankruptcy protection in late 2016 with $17 million in secured debt and $29 million in unsecured debt. Proceeds from the sale of real estate were used pay off the system’s secured creditors. The final amount of unsecured claims is expected to be in the low $20 million range, with about $2 million available over a decade to pay those claims. The liquidating trustee is trying to eliminate claims by the former CEO and others, to increase the percentage return to remaining creditors.