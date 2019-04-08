Only days before it was to open, Pride and Joy, the musical based on Marvin Gaye’s marriage to Anna Gordy Gaye, has been postponed with no replacement date. The show was scheduled to open Wednesday, April 10, and run through April 21 at the Merriam Theater. The production company, New Day Entertainment, rented the Merriam for its 11-day run.
Details of the show’s postponement are still developing.
“Philly is the City of Brotherly Love, and anyone who knows anything about Marvin Gaye knows that he was all about love," executive producer and casting director Keia Perry-Far said in an interview before the show was halted.
Perry-Far also said the show was to include high-caliber singing and acting: All the actors selected are “triple threats” who can sing, dance, and act remarkably well, she said.
The show features Jarran Muse, whom Berry Gordy personally chose to play Gaye in Broadway’s Motown Musical.
On Monday, a news release said the show would open at the National Theater in Washington on May 1.
Tickets bought in advance will be honored for a date yet to be announced, or they can be refunded at the point of purchase. Ticketholders for Philly dates who have questions can contact the Kimmel Center.