The Lehman Trilogy begins at the end. Unknown people in shirtsleeves come and pack up The Lehman Brothers office. It’s 2008, and the business is bankrupt, like much of the United States. And then we are swept back to 1844, when Henry Lehman (Simon Russell Beale), a German Jew, steps off the boat in his best shoes. He will be joined in a few years by his younger brother, Emanuel (Ben Miles), and a few years after that by the youngest Lehman, Mayer (Adam Godley). Together they invent the middleman; they buy cotton from the Southern plantation owners and see it to the Northern factory owners. This will lead to their move to New York, “completely shameless, completely sublime,” and, through the years, to their investments in the future they invent: railways, blockbuster movies, computers.