And if you want too much, who better than the irresistible Alan Cumming, who can give excess elegance, a sleek sophistication, and do it all in the nude? The reason for the nudity is Andre’s young lover, Franklin (the excellent Ronald Peet), also nude. The excuse for all this visible — and impressive — skin is a pool, deep enough to swim in, one of the many elements in the stunning set (designed by Matt Saunders) that signals Bel Air wealth: Andre is very very rich. The set, with its glass doors and suggestions of tasteful opulence, provides the running gag of Andre turning in the wrong direction to find the kitchen, so vast is his house. At first he seems to be, obviously, Franklin’s sugar daddy.