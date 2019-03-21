The source of the show’s “mirth and merriment” — which may not lengthen your life all that much — is a play within a play. The Shakespearean lead roles — Katherine, the shrew, and Petruchio, the shrew tamer — are being played by Lilli Vanessi and Fred Graham, who used to be married to each other and are now ferociously flirting and fighting, daring old passions to reawaken, so the backstage battles mirror the onstage battles. There are preposterous subplots involving Lilli’s current suitor (who is the commander of the U.S. Army), a gambling debt, and two gangsters who fall in love with the theater, not unlike the current TV show Barry. Their vaudeville duet, “Brush Up Your Shakespeare,” should be more hilarious than it is.