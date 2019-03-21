You won’t get anything about his army experience, or his three marriages (except for a poetic outburst about his third wife and life love, Constanza Romero). Not a word about the plays. But we don’t need it, with Wilson played so well by Kesserack, in turn directed so well by Malika Oyetimein. We behold a murder in a dive bar. We join a crowd in the street, “stunned to silence by the power of art,” to hear John Coltrane playing inside a club. We see racism, how “we, both black and white, are victims of our history”: A woman tells the young black man mowing her lawn to get out, a bank teller hesitates to honor his perfectly good check, and a white man tells him, “I don’t see color.”