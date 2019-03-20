Score another big win for Philly poet Sonia Sanchez.
She is among the winners of the American Academy of Poets inaugural Leadership Awards, to be given at Lincoln Center gala on April 24 populated by celebrity poetry fans like actors Josh Charles and Gretchen Mol, dancer Savion Glover, and philanthropist David Rockefeller, Jr.
The awards were announced Wednesday.
The unique awards go to a “publisher, a partner, a patron, and a poet,” according to a statement from the organization. And Sanchez is the poet. Michael Jacobs, chair of the academy, said in the statement that “in the past five years the readership of poetry has nearly doubled,” a dramatic growth due in part to the work of the awardees.
Andrews McMeel Publishing, an innovator in young adult poetry, was the publisher awarded. The partner was the Civitella Ranieri Foundation, located in a castle in Umbia, Italy. And the patron was Eunice “Nicie” Panetta, former chair of the academy’s board of directors and overseer of many prominent poetry initiatives.
Sanchez has published at least a dozen poetry collections, as well as plays and children’s books. She has been publishing poetry since the late 1950s, being among the “Broadside Quartet” of young black poets in New York City. She has been associated at different times with the Black Arts Movement and the spoken-word movement. (She is often credited with being one of the progenitors of modern rap and hip-hop poetry.)
Her poetry books include Shake Loose My Skin: New and Selected Poems of 1999, and her well-received 2010 volume Morning Haiku.
This is the second major award Sanchez has gotten from the academy in six months: In August, she was awarded the prestigious $100,000 Wallace Stevens Award for demonstrated mastery in the poetic art.
Previously, Sanchez has also been awarded fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.
Titled Poetry & the Creative Mind, the gala will be a Poetry Month affair featuring readings of favorite poems by Emmy-winning TV journalist Ann Curry, along with the other celebrity guests. Poet Elizabeth Alexander is another bold-face name attending.