With the greatest respect for Bennett’s expertise and personal experience, may I gently question that beast of academic overreach, the verb determine? Certainly, some lives are changed forever by pills, some for the better, some not, as the opioid addiction crisis teaches us. But it’s a hard thing to determine, really determine, an identity. Central to responsible drug prescribing is the consideration that different people react differently to the same dosage of the same drug. Witness the comic list of possible side effects in any drug commercial. Difference remains difference; your mileage may differ. But I respect his question: “Was it me, myself, or just the lithium writing down all these thoughts?”