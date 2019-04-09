For Naamah, in her time, there is no question that God exists. But Naamah does doubt God’s choices. She questions: Why would He kill every person and animal besides those few on the ark? And how does she then turn to her children and say, with confidence, what has been done was the right thing and the path ahead of us is good? Naamah captivated me because of her intensely hopeless position on the ark, where even the definitive existence of God would not relieve all of the pressures and demands of thousands of animals and the eight humans who determine the fate of the world. I think many of us are looking at the world now, wondering, how can it be saved? And how do we promise bright futures to our children with the state of things? And where does hope come from when we need it? That was the most interesting part of writing the book for me.